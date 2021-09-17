Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 17, 2021

City
• Kevin J. Bouley, 30, 131 Swift St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 14 with criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
• Sean N. Clegg, 39, 84 Lansing St., 1, Auburn, was charged Sept. 14 with petit larceny.
• Rebecca M. Stevens, 42, 84 Lansing St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Sept. 14 with petit larceny.
• Edward D. Babiarz, 31, 9563 Powers Road, Cato, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 15.
• Matthew J. Spinelli, 36, 5 Wood St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 15.
• Joshua M. Borza, 35, 19 Howard St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Kalel L. Godfrey, 25, 196 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree menacing.
• Amy L. Hunt, 38, 29 Frances St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Renee A. Kilmer, 29, 56 N. Division St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 16 and charged with a sentence violation, second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal contempt.
• John J. Rosen, 52, 1350 Fisher Ave., Cortland, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 16 and charged with second-degree criminal trespass.
• Zachary C. Trufant, 32, 9 Fort St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass.
County
• Michael D. O'Neill, 61, 1175 Chenango St., Binghamton, was charged Sept. 13 with third-degree assault.
• Thomas J. Shutter, 69, 934 Creager Road, Springport, was charged Sept. 14 with petit larceny.
• Anthony M. Colon, 6557 Mullen Dr., Aurelius, was charged Sept. 15 with criminal mischief.
State
• Jeffrey A. Spears, 54, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 13 with third-degree rape.