 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 17, 2021
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 17, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Kevin J. Bouley, 30, 131 Swift St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 14 with criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

• Sean N. Clegg, 39, 84 Lansing St., 1, Auburn, was charged Sept. 14 with petit larceny.

• Rebecca M. Stevens, 42, 84 Lansing St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Sept. 14 with petit larceny.

• Edward D. Babiarz, 31, 9563 Powers Road, Cato, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 15.

• Matthew J. Spinelli, 36, 5 Wood St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 15.

• Joshua M. Borza, 35, 19 Howard St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kalel L. Godfrey, 25, 196 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree menacing.

• Amy L. Hunt, 38, 29 Frances St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Renee A. Kilmer, 29, 56 N. Division St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 16 and charged with a sentence violation, second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal contempt.

• John J. Rosen, 52, 1350 Fisher Ave., Cortland, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 16 and charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Zachary C. Trufant, 32, 9 Fort St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass.

County

• Michael D. O'Neill, 61, 1175 Chenango St., Binghamton, was charged Sept. 13 with third-degree assault.

• Thomas J. Shutter, 69, 934 Creager Road, Springport, was charged Sept. 14 with petit larceny.

• Anthony M. Colon, 6557 Mullen Dr., Aurelius, was charged Sept. 15 with criminal mischief.

State

• Jeffrey A. Spears, 54, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 13 with third-degree rape.

During Thursday's Auburn City Council, Auburn Police Department members were officially promoted. David Walters took the oath of office for his promotion to lieutenant, and Michael Merkley was took the oath for his promotion to sergeant.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out these amazing secret tunnels built under Liverpool

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News