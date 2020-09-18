 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 18, 2020
POLICE

City

• Michael A. Pealo Jr., 26, 63 Van Anden St.,2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 14 with second-degree criminal impersonation and a parole violation.

• Jayson R. Clark, 39, Mattydale, was charged Sept. 14 with third-degree burglary.

• Deanna N. Houghtaling, 34, transient, was charged Sept. 15 with Sept. 15.

• Joshua E. Robles, 20, 24 Seminary St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 15 with petit larceny.

• Raymond J. Colletti, 61, 16 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.

County

• William L. Broome, 40, 192 Cottage St., B, Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Timothy A. Alcock, 42, 7 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 14 with second-degree criminal contempt.

