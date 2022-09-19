 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 19, 2022

City

• Mariah Rosalie Nichols, 28, 110 Clark St., Right, Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with providing a false written statement.

• Gregory Allen Latz, 45, transients, Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with possession of a dangerous drug/substance.

• Michael Aaron Hilmerson, 55, 23 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Michelle Norma Depew, 34, 82 N. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Keri Ann Ruth Miller, 28, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Justin Tyler Jones, 36, 1392 Levanna Road, Union Springs, was charged second-degree criminal impersonation.

County

• Stacey Marie Earl, 37, 22 Mahl Loop, Moravia, was charged Sept. 17 with petit larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

State

• Marcus A. Redeye, 25, Seneca Falls, was charged Sept. 16 with first-degree falsifying business records and two counts of unlawful possession of noxious matter.

• India M. Walker, 23, Cheektowaga, was charged Sept. 17 with second-degree introducing contraband into a prison.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
