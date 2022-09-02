Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 2, 2022

City

• Brant C. Wright, 50, 7957 Fuller Road, Montezuma, was charged Aug. 29 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous substance.

• Vincent C. Deangelis, 44, 7755 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Sennett, was charged Aug. 29 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous substance.

• Robert N. O'Hara, 46, 31 West St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with second-degree conspiracy.

• Elijah C. Smith, 20, 14 S. Lewis St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Michael L. Jenkins, 25, 211 Pulteney St., Apt. 28, Geneva, was charged Aug. 29 with second-degree conspiracy.

• Naticia J. Weatherspoon, 21, 228 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Dakota J. Sterling, 22, 12 Steel St., C, Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Chasity Lynn Jackson, 50, 9 Hoffman St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 1 with resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.

• Joseph M. Tanner, 32, 126 South St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 1 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Matthew I. Hehn, 28, 253 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 1 with second-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

• Christopher L. Planty, 33, 64 Water St., Lyons, was charged Sept. 1 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Robert G. Monica, 39, 34 Seminary St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 1 with second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Deborah Ann Reed, 59, 1053 Sterling Station Road, Sterling, was charged Aug. 30 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Michael J. Veniskey, 42, 201 Valley Green Drive, Penfield, was charged Aug. 31 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content at least .08%.

State

• Douglas C. Ross, 49, Locke, was charged Aug. 29 with third-degree assault.

• Dylan C. Carr, 27, Burnham, Maine, was charged Aug. 30 with criminal possession of a firearm.

• Gavin L. Kirby, 25, Port Byron, was charged Aug. 31 with second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Ryan J. Jenkins, 25, Clyde, was charged Sept. 1 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years, aggravated driving while intoxicated and circumventing an interlock device.