Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 20, 2021

City
• David A. Smith, 32, 140 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with aggravated family offense, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Mishalea R. Tallman, 33, 128 Cottage St., Lower Apt., Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with petit larceny, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael J. Greco, 23, 39 Locust St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Shantelle M. Hadden, 35, 672 Howell Road, Conquest, was charged Sept. 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
• Brian E. Engert, 39, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 19 with unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest and false personation.
• Robert J. Johnson Jr., 30, 21 Florence St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 19 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
County
• Justin D. Williams, 21, 1 Lewis Road, Hopewell Junction, was charged Sept. 17 with third-degree rape.
State
• Devin T. Shoults, 23, Port Byron, was charged Sept. 17 with second-degree burglary.
• Achilles S. Reinhardt, 24, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 17 with second-degree criminal mischief.
• Shantelle M. Hadden, 35, Conquest, was charged Sept. 18 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.