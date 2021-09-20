 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 20, 2021
POLICE

City

• David A. Smith, 32, 140 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with aggravated family offense, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Mishalea R. Tallman, 33, 128 Cottage St., Lower Apt., Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with petit larceny, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

• Michael J. Greco, 23, 39 Locust St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Shantelle M. Hadden, 35, 672 Howell Road, Conquest, was charged Sept. 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Brian E. Engert, 39, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 19 with unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest and false personation.

• Robert J. Johnson Jr., 30, 21 Florence St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 19 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

County

• Justin D. Williams, 21, 1 Lewis Road, Hopewell Junction, was charged Sept. 17 with third-degree rape.

State

• Devin T. Shoults, 23, Port Byron, was charged Sept. 17 with second-degree burglary.

• Achilles S. Reinhardt, 24, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 17 with second-degree criminal mischief.

• Shantelle M. Hadden, 35, Conquest, was charged Sept. 18 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

During Thursday's Auburn City Council, Auburn Police Department members were officially promoted. David Walters took the oath of office for his promotion to lieutenant, and Michael Merkley was took the oath for his promotion to sergeant.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
