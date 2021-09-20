Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 20, 2021

City

• David A. Smith, 32, 140 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with aggravated family offense, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Mishalea R. Tallman, 33, 128 Cottage St., Lower Apt., Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with petit larceny, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

• Michael J. Greco, 23, 39 Locust St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Shantelle M. Hadden, 35, 672 Howell Road, Conquest, was charged Sept. 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Brian E. Engert, 39, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 19 with unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest and false personation.

• Robert J. Johnson Jr., 30, 21 Florence St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 19 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

County

• Justin D. Williams, 21, 1 Lewis Road, Hopewell Junction, was charged Sept. 17 with third-degree rape.