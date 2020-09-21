Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 21, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Amanda S. Juhl, 32, 97 Steel St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Sept. 18 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within the past 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08% with a prior conviction.

• Tasha J. Buskey, 30, 62 Grant Ave., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged Sept. 18 with petit larceny.

• Alyssa R. Bort, 36, 69 Thornton Ave., Auburn, was picked up Sept. 19 on a bench warrant.

• Samantha B. Bort, 25, 1006 State Route 5, Trailer 6, Jordan, was picked up Sept. 19 on a bench warrant.

• Madison V. Bannister, 22, 2 Seneca St., Port Byron, was charged Sept. 20 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Cody M. Christoff, 22, 8 Delevan St., was picked up Sept. 20 on a bench warrant and charged with resisting arrest.

• Jessica L. Jones, 32, 1406 Levanna Road, Union Springs, was charged Sept. 20 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

State