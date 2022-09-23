Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 23, 2022

City

• Scott A. Meyer, 33, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 19 with petit larceny.

• Jay L. Garrigan, 40, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 19 with petit larceny.

• Tylor J. McCracken, 23, 45 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 19 with petit larceny.

• Audrey N. Saphara, 27, 46 Orchard St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Sept. 20 with second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree criminal possession of weapon and second-degree burglary.

• Jabari A. Penda, 29, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 20 with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Zachary C. Trufant, 33, 4 Van Patten St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 20 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• Matthew P. Murray, 36, 101 Quill Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 20 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Adam Thomas, 21, 19 Cross St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 21 with aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal contempt, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Jason M. Rielly, 40, 112 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 21 with resisting arrest.

• Gregory A. Latz, 45, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with petit larceny.

• JamieLyn L. Spaulding, 41, 227 Genesee Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with petit larceny.

• Evan T. Lusk, 30, 142 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

County

• Allan M. Loury, 28, 7445 County House Road, Sennett, was charged Sept. 20 with third-degree assault.

• Corey J. Matzen, 38, 988 Toll Gate Hill Road, Locke, was charged Sept. 20 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Christopher J. Rouse, 31, 38 Holley St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 20 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Arthur W. Dec, 58, 99 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Roton, Florida, was charged Sept. 22 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

State

• Nathan J. Delaney, 22, Skaneateles, was charged Sept. 20 with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

• Jay L. Garrigan, 40, Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and petit larceny.

• Cody J. Reyome, 41, Port Byron, was charged Sept. 23 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.