Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 24, 2021

City
• Kevin L. Montone, 51, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 20 with third-degree assault.
• Trenton T. Quinn, 21, 21 Logan St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Sept. 20 with second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief and aggravated family offense.
• Jeffrey P. Meaney, 37, 12 Wheeler St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 21.
• Marcia J. Brumburger, 56, 41 Morris St., 2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
• Thomas W. Kirsch Jr., 25, 7484 Eades Road, Wolcott, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23 and charged with petit larceny.
• Tahesha S. Mallory, 35, 37 Olympia Ave., Brogan Manor Apartments, C63, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 22 and charged with petit larceny.
• Lindsey N. Swarthout, 25, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23.
• Lavalle A. Caldwell, 53, 10 Church St., Cortland, was charged Sept. 23 with third-degree robbery and criminal mischief.
• Marshall J. Varnado, 37, 33 Cayuga St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with second-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Thomas W. Kirsch, 25, 7484 Eades Road, Wolcott, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23.
• Matthew A. Sovocool, 26, 75 N. Division St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
State
• Eve S. Banas, 67, Jamesville, was charged Sept. 20 with operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Jason B. Leubner, 51, Skaneateles, was charged Sept. 20 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years.
• Patrick J. Crisalli, 54, Weedsport, was charged Sept. 21 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree assault.
• Nicholas K. Abney, 31, Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with petit larceny.