Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 24, 2021
POLICE

  • Updated
City

• Kevin L. Montone, 51, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 20 with third-degree assault.

• Trenton T. Quinn, 21, 21 Logan St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Sept. 20 with second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief and aggravated family offense.

• Jeffrey P. Meaney, 37, 12 Wheeler St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 21.

• Marcia J. Brumburger, 56, 41 Morris St., 2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Thomas W. Kirsch Jr., 25, 7484 Eades Road, Wolcott, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23 and charged with petit larceny.

• Tahesha S. Mallory, 35, 37 Olympia Ave.,  Brogan Manor Apartments, C63, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 22 and charged with petit larceny.

• Lindsey N. Swarthout, 25, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23.

• Lavalle A. Caldwell, 53, 10 Church St., Cortland, was charged Sept. 23 with third-degree robbery and criminal mischief.

• Marshall J. Varnado, 37, 33 Cayuga St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Thomas W. Kirsch, 25, 7484 Eades Road, Wolcott, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23.

• Matthew A. Sovocool, 26, 75 N. Division St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

State

• Eve S. Banas, 67, Jamesville, was charged Sept. 20 with operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Jason B. Leubner, 51, Skaneateles, was charged Sept. 20 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years.

• Patrick J. Crisalli, 54, Weedsport, was charged Sept. 21 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree assault.

• Nicholas K. Abney, 31, Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with petit larceny.

During Thursday's Auburn City Council, Auburn Police Department members were officially promoted. David Walters took the oath of office for his promotion to lieutenant, and Michael Merkley was took the oath for his promotion to sergeant.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
