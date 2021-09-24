Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 24, 2021

County

• Thomas W. Kirsch, 25, 7484 Eades Road, Wolcott, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23.

• Matthew A. Sovocool, 26, 75 N. Division St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

State

• Eve S. Banas, 67, Jamesville, was charged Sept. 20 with operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Jason B. Leubner, 51, Skaneateles, was charged Sept. 20 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years.

• Patrick J. Crisalli, 54, Weedsport, was charged Sept. 21 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree assault.

• Nicholas K. Abney, 31, Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with petit larceny.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1