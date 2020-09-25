Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 25, 2020

City
• Jason L. Bergerstock, 35, 46 Nelson St., 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 21.
• Zachary P. Lowe, 25, 26 Sheridan St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 21.
• Sammy J. Sikes, 29, 55 orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 21.
• Jodylee M. Couturier, 40, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23.
• Terry W. Elwood, 31, 25 Steel St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with third-degree robbery, petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespass.
• Michael D. Flint, 20, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23.
• Stephen L. Storrs, 54, 413 W. State St., Ithaca, was charged Sept. 22 with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Enrique J. Torres, 24, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, T113, Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
• Robert A. Church, 37, 16 Wheeler St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 24 with petit larceny.
• Ivan C. Dawley, 23, 78 Wall St., Auburn, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 24.
• Tori R. Myler, 41, 40 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23.
• Chandler A. Rude, transient, Auburn, was charged with a parole violation Sept. 24.
• Christopher M. Saxe, 38, 2650, Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Sarah E. Strachan, 45, 58 Osborne St, Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with petit larceny.
•Christopher M. Sweeting, 37, 7 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated criminal contempt, a parole violation and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jenna L. Albanese, 35, 78 Elizabeth St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with a parole violation.
• Tanya M. Hurd, 34, 78 ELizabeth St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 25.
• Nyzer B. Manning, 20, 44 Caton Dr., 48C, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 24 with fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of second-degree robbery.
• Michael D. Stephenson, 38, 217 Genesee St., West Middle School Apartments, 212, Auburn, was charged Sept. 24 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Charli L. Townsend, 28, 39 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 25.
County
• Christian M. Matthews, 19, 1272 Daboll Road, Van Buren, was charged Sept. 21 with two counts of criminal mischief,
• Christopher W. Badman, 30, 43 Central St., Moravia village, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 21.
• Britany M. Duke, 29, 101 Quill Ave., Auburn, was Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image.
• Ethan T. Cramer, 18, 1198 Old State Road, Memphis, was charged Sept. 23 with criminal mischief.
• David G. Heffernan, 56, 5541 Silver St. Road, Fleming, was charged Sept. 23 with making a punishable false written statement.
• Robert N. Devey, 30, 15653 Route 104, Sterling, was charged Sept. 24 with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
• Daniel J. Becker, 38, 11757 Route 176, Cato, was charged Sept. 24 with criminal mischief.
State
• James J. Ricci, 25, Seneca Falls, was charged Sept. 21 with third-degree assault.
• Dylan Holmes, 23, Sterling, was charged Sept. 23 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• William C. Miles, 50, Auburn, was charged Sept. 24 with third-degree grand larceny.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.