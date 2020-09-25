 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 25, 2020
POLICE

City

• Jason L. Bergerstock, 35, 46 Nelson St., 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 21.

• Zachary P. Lowe, 25, 26 Sheridan St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 21.

• Sammy J. Sikes, 29, 55 orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 21.

• Jodylee M. Couturier, 40, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23.

• Terry W. Elwood, 31, 25 Steel St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with third-degree robbery, petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespass.

• Michael D. Flint, 20, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23.

• Stephen L. Storrs, 54, 413 W. State St., Ithaca, was charged Sept. 22 with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

• Enrique J. Torres, 24, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, T113, Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

• Robert A. Church, 37, 16 Wheeler St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 24 with petit larceny.

• Ivan C. Dawley, 23, 78 Wall St., Auburn, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 24.

• Tori R. Myler, 41, 40 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23.

• Chandler A. Rude, transient, Auburn, was charged with a parole violation Sept. 24.

• Christopher M. Saxe, 38, 2650, Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Sarah E. Strachan, 45, 58 Osborne St, Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with petit larceny.

•Christopher M. Sweeting, 37, 7 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated criminal contempt, a parole violation and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jenna L. Albanese, 35, 78 Elizabeth St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with a parole violation.

• Tanya M. Hurd, 34, 78 ELizabeth St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 25.

• Nyzer B. Manning, 20, 44 Caton Dr., 48C, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 24 with fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of second-degree robbery.

• Michael D. Stephenson, 38, 217 Genesee St., West Middle School Apartments, 212, Auburn, was charged Sept. 24 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Charli L. Townsend, 28, 39 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 25.

County

• Christian M. Matthews, 19, 1272 Daboll Road, Van Buren, was charged Sept. 21 with two counts of criminal mischief,

• Christopher W. Badman, 30, 43 Central St., Moravia village, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 21.

• Britany M. Duke, 29, 101 Quill Ave., Auburn, was Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image.

• Ethan T. Cramer, 18, 1198 Old State Road, Memphis, was charged Sept. 23 with criminal mischief.

• David G. Heffernan, 56, 5541 Silver St. Road, Fleming, was charged Sept. 23 with making a punishable false written statement.

• Robert N. Devey, 30, 15653 Route 104, Sterling, was charged Sept. 24 with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.

• Daniel J. Becker, 38, 11757 Route 176, Cato, was charged Sept. 24 with criminal mischief.

State

• James J. Ricci, 25, Seneca Falls, was charged Sept. 21 with third-degree assault.

• Dylan Holmes, 23, Sterling, was charged Sept. 23 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

• William C. Miles, 50, Auburn, was charged Sept. 24 with third-degree grand larceny.

