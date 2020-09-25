Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 25, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Jason L. Bergerstock, 35, 46 Nelson St., 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 21.

• Zachary P. Lowe, 25, 26 Sheridan St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 21.

• Sammy J. Sikes, 29, 55 orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 21.

• Jodylee M. Couturier, 40, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23.

• Terry W. Elwood, 31, 25 Steel St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with third-degree robbery, petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespass.

• Michael D. Flint, 20, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 23.

• Stephen L. Storrs, 54, 413 W. State St., Ithaca, was charged Sept. 22 with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

• Enrique J. Torres, 24, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, T113, Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

• Robert A. Church, 37, 16 Wheeler St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 24 with petit larceny.