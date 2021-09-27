Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 27, 2021

City
• Patrick J. Brink, 47, 49 Frances St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 24.
• Brandy M. Marks, 36, 101 Quill Ave., Unit G38, Auburn, was charged Sept. 24 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Harold J. Wallace Jr., 33, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 24.
• Kevin J. Bouley, 30, 131 Swift St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 25.
• Dean R. Pitcher, 32, 77 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with three counts of petit larceny.
• Kaitlyn M. Schilling-Williams, 29, 40 Lincoln St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 25 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Matthew J. Bell Sr., 52, 18 Baker Ave., Apt. 4, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 26.
• Mark W. Shear Jr., 35, 69 Owasco St., Lower Apt., Auburn, was charged Sept. 26 with second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Stephanie R. Wilson, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 26 with third-degree criminal trespass.
• Ariel D. Bell, 28, 11 Easterly Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 27 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, misuse of food stamps and first-degree filing of a false instrument.
County
• Steven A. Mumford, 21, 12 Arch St., Lower Apt., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 26.
• Sean M. O'Connor, 26, 1173 State Route 5, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 26 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
State
• Debra S. Buck, 58, Ithaca, was charged Sept. 25 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Anna M. Jackson, 28, Fulton, was charged Sept. 27 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Jeremy R. Drumm, 40, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 26 with third-degree arson.