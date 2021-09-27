Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 27, 2021

City

• Patrick J. Brink, 47, 49 Frances St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 24.

• Brandy M. Marks, 36, 101 Quill Ave., Unit G38, Auburn, was charged Sept. 24 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Harold J. Wallace Jr., 33, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 24.

• Kevin J. Bouley, 30, 131 Swift St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 25.

• Dean R. Pitcher, 32, 77 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with three counts of petit larceny.

• Kaitlyn M. Schilling-Williams, 29, 40 Lincoln St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 25 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Matthew J. Bell Sr., 52, 18 Baker Ave., Apt. 4, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 26.

• Mark W. Shear Jr., 35, 69 Owasco St., Lower Apt., Auburn, was charged Sept. 26 with second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Stephanie R. Wilson, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 26 with third-degree criminal trespass.