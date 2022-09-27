Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 27, 2022

City

• Shawn David Denman, 27, 55 Chedell Place, Auburn, was charged Sept. 24 with aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest.

• Michael Edward Young, 60, 241 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 24 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Michael John Tarry, 37, 242 Hardenbergh Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 24 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person.

• Vicki L. Telvock, 23, 2 Mahaney Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 26 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• James B. Yon, 53, 6 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 26 with aggravated family offense, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

• Alex R. Kahler, 22, 10 Goodman St., Apt. 101, Geneva, was charged Sept. 26 with second-degree rape and two counts of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors.

• Keri Ann Ruth Miller, 28, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 26 with second-degree trespass.

• Michelle N. Depew, 54, 82 N. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 26 with second-degree trespass.

• Lawrence A. Atkins, 45, 44 Wallace Ave., Apt. 44, Auburn, was charged Sept. 26 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Zachary C. Trufant, 33, 4 Van Patten St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 26 with second-degree criminal trespass.

County

• Clifford G. Savery, 54, 14565 Cayuga St., Fair Haven, was charged Sept. 23 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

State

• Alex M. Somerville, 40, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 26 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.