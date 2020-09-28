Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 28, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Thomas J. Catalano, 62, 12 Frances St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Stacy J. Finnigan, 56, 11 Norton St., Jordan, was charged Sept. 25 with first-degree identity theft and third-degree grand larceny.

• Tacharra D. Long, 33, 35 Wall St., Apt. 1, was charged Sept. 25 with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

• Michelle L. Malmberg, 42, 1 Easterly Place, Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with failing to exercise control of a minor.

• Robin M. Ray, 28, 55 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up Sept. 25 on a bench warrant.

• Tameka M. Robinson, 33, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses-R105, Auburn, was picked up Sept. 25 on a bench warrant.

• Brandon L. Sillivan, 27, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with fourth-degree grand larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Wayne V. Shorter, 42, 23 Grover St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 27 with driving while intoxicated with three convictions in past 15 years and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.