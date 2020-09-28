 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 28, 2020
POLICE

City

• Thomas J. Catalano, 62, 12 Frances St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Stacy J. Finnigan, 56, 11 Norton St., Jordan, was charged Sept. 25 with first-degree identity theft and third-degree grand larceny.

• Tacharra D. Long, 33, 35 Wall St., Apt. 1, was charged Sept. 25 with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

• Michelle L.  Malmberg, 42, 1 Easterly Place, Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with failing to exercise control of a minor.

• Robin M. Ray, 28, 55 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up Sept. 25 on a bench warrant.

• Tameka M. Robinson, 33, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses-R105, Auburn, was picked up Sept. 25 on a bench warrant.

• Brandon L. Sillivan, 27, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with fourth-degree grand larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Wayne V. Shorter, 42, 23 Grover St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 27 with driving while intoxicated with three convictions in past 15 years and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

• Christopher M. Komoroski Jr., 26, 39 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 27 with false personation and was picked up on a bench warrant.

County

• Richard Leslie Gordon, 57, 7591 Healy Road, Apt. 4., Sennett, was picked up Sept. 26 on a bench warrant.

• Lucas Andrew Cole, 24, 1519 County Route 12, Central Square, was charged Sept. 26 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

• Kyah M. Stein, 42, 4309 N. Homer Ave., Cortland, was picked up Sept. 27 on  bench warrant.

• Tyler W. Hulslander, 25, was charged Sept. 27 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

State

• Andrew M. Wilson, 28, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 25 with petit larceny.

• Alexander V. Mamont, 39, Baldwinsville, was charged Sept. 26 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions in past 10 years.

• Stacee S. Harvey, 34, Auburn, was charged Sept. 27 with petit larceny.

• Joelle J. Townsend, 29, Port Byron, was charged Sept. 27 with sixth-degree conspiracy.

