Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 28, 2020

City
• Thomas J. Catalano, 62, 12 Frances St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Stacy J. Finnigan, 56, 11 Norton St., Jordan, was charged Sept. 25 with first-degree identity theft and third-degree grand larceny.
• Tacharra D. Long, 33, 35 Wall St., Apt. 1, was charged Sept. 25 with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
• Michelle L. Malmberg, 42, 1 Easterly Place, Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with failing to exercise control of a minor.
• Robin M. Ray, 28, 55 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up Sept. 25 on a bench warrant.
• Tameka M. Robinson, 33, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses-R105, Auburn, was picked up Sept. 25 on a bench warrant.
• Brandon L. Sillivan, 27, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with fourth-degree grand larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Wayne V. Shorter, 42, 23 Grover St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 27 with driving while intoxicated with three convictions in past 15 years and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
• Christopher M. Komoroski Jr., 26, 39 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 27 with false personation and was picked up on a bench warrant.
County
• Richard Leslie Gordon, 57, 7591 Healy Road, Apt. 4., Sennett, was picked up Sept. 26 on a bench warrant.
• Lucas Andrew Cole, 24, 1519 County Route 12, Central Square, was charged Sept. 26 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
• Kyah M. Stein, 42, 4309 N. Homer Ave., Cortland, was picked up Sept. 27 on bench warrant.
• Tyler W. Hulslander, 25, was charged Sept. 27 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
State
• Andrew M. Wilson, 28, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 25 with petit larceny.
• Alexander V. Mamont, 39, Baldwinsville, was charged Sept. 26 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions in past 10 years.
• Stacee S. Harvey, 34, Auburn, was charged Sept. 27 with petit larceny.
• Joelle J. Townsend, 29, Port Byron, was charged Sept. 27 with sixth-degree conspiracy.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.