Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 30, 2022

City

• Ashley L. Grady, 28, 3202 Route 89, Savannah, was charged Sept. 27 with misapplication of property.

• Anthony C. Lopez, 37, 60 Page Ave., Rochester, was charged Sept. 27 with first-degree identity theft, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Juwan E. Anderson, 25, 5812 Stone Gate Heights Drive, Jamesville, was charged Sept. 28 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Nicholas K. Abney, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 29 with fourth-degree forgery and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Anthony M. King, 30, 11 Homer St., Apt. B, Elmira, was charged Sept. 29 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

County

• Joshua L. Farrell, 32, 7 E. Lake Road, Conquest, was charged Sept. 29 with criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

State

• Walter D. Silensky, 55, Conquest, was charged Sept. 27 with third-degree stalking, first-degree public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

• John P. Oneil, 49, Savannah, was charged Sept. 27 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Ashley E. Cirbo, 40, Skaneateles, was charged Sept. 27 with petit larceny.

• Wayne A. Krueger, 55, Union Springs, was charged Sept. 28 with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Bruce G. Lader, 74, Aurora, was charged Sept. 29 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Robert J. Strkyer, 52, Auburn, was charged Sept. 29 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Curtis L. Merchant, 68, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 29 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.