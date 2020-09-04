Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 4, 2020

City
• Willie L. Brown Jr, 32, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, Auburn, was charged Aug. 31 with misapplication of property.
• Michael D. Flint, 19, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 31 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
• Jennifer L. Mates, 112 Seymour St., Genesee Garden Apartments, 226, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Aug. 31.
• James E. Coker, 40, 503 Ridgecrest Dr., Dayton, Tennessee, was charged Sept. 1 with second-degree criminal contempt, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment and picked up on an bench warrant.
• Mark A. Murray Jr., 38, 121 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 1 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Nyraesia U. Bibbs, 22, 2217 James St., Syracuse, was charged Sept. 3 with fourth-degree grand larceny, criminal possession of an anti-security item and two counts of second-degree robbery.
• Corey A. Gamlen, 32, transient, Auburn, was picked up on an bench warrant Sept. 3.
• Alix M. Reynolds, 20, 1798 Genesee Street Road, Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.
• Audrey N. Saphara, 25, 46 Orchard St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with third-degree assault, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.
• Lindsey M. Swarthout, 24, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 4 with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.
• Jordan A. Twomey, 27, 57 Orchard St, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 4.
County
• Bryan J. Bronson, 38, 621 Peru Road, Elbridge, was charged Aug. 31 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Michael A. Joyner, 55, 145 Wall St., 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 2.
• Corey A. Gamlen, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Kadayzhia M. Rhodes, 21, 114 Mark Ave., Syracuse, was charging operating a motor vehicle without insurance and third-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• Rian T. Glover, 43, Auburn, was charged Aug. 31 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Edward D. Babiarz, 30, Weedsport, was charged Aug. 31 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Stacie M. Cobb, 21, Springport, was charged Sept. 1 with criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief.
• Thomas Kirsch, 24, Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and petit larceny.
• Karina R. Corter, 26, Auburn was charged Sept. 3 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.
• Mitchell A. Aaserud, 31, Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with petit larceny and authorized use of a vehicle.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.