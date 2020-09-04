Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 4, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Willie L. Brown Jr, 32, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, Auburn, was charged Aug. 31 with misapplication of property.

• Michael D. Flint, 19, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 31 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Jennifer L. Mates, 112 Seymour St., Genesee Garden Apartments, 226, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Aug. 31.

• James E. Coker, 40, 503 Ridgecrest Dr., Dayton, Tennessee, was charged Sept. 1 with second-degree criminal contempt, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment and picked up on an bench warrant.

• Mark A. Murray Jr., 38, 121 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 1 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Nyraesia U. Bibbs, 22, 2217 James St., Syracuse, was charged Sept. 3 with fourth-degree grand larceny, criminal possession of an anti-security item and two counts of second-degree robbery.

• Corey A. Gamlen, 32, transient, Auburn, was picked up on an bench warrant Sept. 3.