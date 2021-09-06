Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 6, 2021

City
• Kerry L. Hofmann, 41, 7471 Parcell Road, Sennett, was charged Sept. 1 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Dustin S. Wesche, 31, 137 Standart Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 1 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Christopher W. Wilson Sr., 59, 142 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 2.
• Paige S. Sharp, 21, 61 N. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 2 with violating condition of a sentence.
County
• Emily Clairmont, 32, 1621 Walter Corey Road, Venice, was charged Sept. 1 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Jesse James O'Connor, 28, 8516 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Brutus, was charged Sept. 2 with third-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Jessica Lynn Guarino, 40, 14 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Kevin R. Garr, 35, 3169 Route 370, Meridian, was charged Sept. 6 with third-degree menacing.
State
• Mathew D. Walter, 26, Port Byron, was charged Sept. 1 with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jodylee M. Couturier, 41, Auburn, was charged Sept. 4 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Joshua R. Lotkowictz, 26, Skaneateles, was charged Sept. 4 with second-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson.
• Staphanie G. Wild, 35, Skaneateles, was charged Sept. 4 with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.