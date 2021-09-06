Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 6, 2021

City

• Kerry L. Hofmann, 41, 7471 Parcell Road, Sennett, was charged Sept. 1 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Dustin S. Wesche, 31, 137 Standart Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 1 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Christopher W. Wilson Sr., 59, 142 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 2.

• Paige S. Sharp, 21, 61 N. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 2 with violating condition of a sentence.

County

• Emily Clairmont, 32, 1621 Walter Corey Road, Venice, was charged Sept. 1 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Jesse James O'Connor, 28, 8516 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Brutus, was charged Sept. 2 with third-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.