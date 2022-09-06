Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 6, 2022

City

• Malcolm Jalil Bryant, 31, 13 Parker St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Marvin Glen Reveal, 40, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with resisting arrest and third-degree escape.

• Corey Albert Gamlen, 34, 16 Steel St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and imitation controlled substance-first offense.

• Hayden Fletcher Marshall, 33, 9 Perry St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with third-degree menacing and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Erica Lynn Fingold, 24, 4 VanPatten St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Shane Patrick Riley, 28, 38 Green St., Port Byron, was charged Sept. 3 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Aimee Irene Roberts, 35, 9 West St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 4 with petit larceny.

• Phillip James Daniels, 64, 35 Sherman St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 4 with weapons discharge in the city.

• Jeanette Marie Scott, 37, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Keri Ann Ruth Miller, 28, transient, Union Springs, was charged Sept. 5 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Marcella Marie Redmond, 31, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Samantha Breann Bort, 27, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Michael Aaron Hilmerson, 55, 23 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• David Earl King, 43, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 second-degree criminal trespass.

• Christopher Michael Liddle, 34, 138 Cottage St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Cody Michael Christoff, 24, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Nicholas Richard Demperio, 37, 4 VanPatten St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass.

County

• Paula Jean Sathre, 55, 107 Crenshaw Court, Apt. 7, Camillus, was charged Sept. 2 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Carl R. Payne, 52, 222 Mason Creek Drive, Apt. 634, Katy, Texas, was charged Sept. 3 with third-degree criminal trespassing.

• Nicholas A. Church, 18, 8197 Route 90, Montezuma, was charged Sept. 5 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Joshua Lee Jones, 40, 35 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 with reckless driving, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Ralph E. Hotaling, 65, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 2 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Jamerio B. Edwards, 22, New York City, was charged Sept. 3 with first-degree introducing dangerous contraband in a prison.