Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 7, 2021

City

• Rainna A. Genovas, 32, 8 Venice St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 3.

• Susan J. Skowron, 59, 90 North St., Apt. 7H, Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with petit larceny.

• Darci E. Collins, 39, 126 Jamesville Ave., Syracuse, was charged Sept. 4 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Joshua J. Morris, 41, 4309 N. Homer Ave., Homer, was charged Sept. 5 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Jennifer L. Phillips, 50, 4184 State Route 221, Marathon, was charged Sept. 5 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

• Kevin J. Bouley, 30, 131 Swift St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 6 with petit larceny.

• Christopher J. Ware, 24, 44 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 6 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Cheryl L. Oliver, 36, 106 Washington St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 7.

• Shaunna M. Oliver, 31, 34 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 7.