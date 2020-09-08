Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 8, 2020

City
• Jawon C. Charles, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 4 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
• Tyler J. Kleiber, 31, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 4 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree menacing.
• Jessica L. Stern, 27, 32 Washington St., Apt. 1,, Auburn, was charged Sept. 4 with second-degree criminal contempt and first-degree criminal contempt.
• Sequan E. Harris, 40, 20 Thornton Avenue, Melone Village Apartments, Apt. 302, Auburn, was picked up Sept. 5 on a bench warrant.
• Christopher B. Titus, 36, 13 Upper Drive, Aurelius, was charged Sept. 6 with two counts of petit larceny.
• Austyn C. Barned, 21, 1832 McDonald Road, Throop, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree criminal tampering.
• Gregory A. Latz, 43, 9552 Oakland Road, Brutus, was charged Sept. 7 with petit larceny.
• Andrew C. Leader, 40, 215 Genesee St., Genesee West Apartments, Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Sept. 7 with petit larceny.
• Riley F. Milton Jr., 44, 142 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 7 with petit larceny.
County
• James D. Paul, 32, 27 Church St., Port Byron, was charged Sept. 4 with third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
• Dewitt Oliver, 30, 892 Main St., Locke, was charged Sept. 6 with second-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Robert S. Wilkinson, 78, Skaneateles Falls, was charged Sept. 4 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• Michael A. Aaserud, 31, Auburn, was charged Sept. 4 with third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Joey L. Townsend, 59, Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• Kyle A. Humberstone, 22, Jordan, was charged Sept. 6 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• Louis A. Sierra, 29, Weedsport, was charged Sept. 6 with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
