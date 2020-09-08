Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 8, 2020

• James D. Paul, 32, 27 Church St., Port Byron, was charged Sept. 4 with third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Dewitt Oliver, 30, 892 Main St., Locke, was charged Sept. 6 with second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Robert S. Wilkinson, 78, Skaneateles Falls, was charged Sept. 4 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Michael A. Aaserud, 31, Auburn, was charged Sept. 4 with third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Joey L. Townsend, 59, Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Kyle A. Humberstone, 22, Jordan, was charged Sept. 6 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Louis A. Sierra, 29, Weedsport, was charged Sept. 6 with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

