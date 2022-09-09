Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 9, 2022

City

• Anthony C. Lopez, 37, 60 Page Ave., Rochester, was charged Sept. 6 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Erica T. Paoff, 25, 8 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 7 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Jennifer R. Treat, 45, 2 Steel St., 2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 7 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Robert J. Johnson, 31, 21 Florence St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree criminal mischief.

• Jay C. Foisia, 63, 42 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 8 with torture/injure/not feed animal.

County

• John B. Dennis, 34, 57 Orchard St., 2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 7 with petit larceny.

• Charles V. Newkirk, 51, 14121 Short Cut Road, Sterling, was charged Sept. 7 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Frederick N. Kuhn, 44, 2641 Jugg St., Moravia, was charged Sept. 7 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

State

• Jeremiah R. Black, 25, Jordan, was charged Sept. 6 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Justin M. Fenton, 28, Auburn, was charged Sept. 8 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle