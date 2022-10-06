Cayuga County crime spree lands Cortland man in state prison

A man is facing six years in prison after being convicted of multiple theft-related crimes.

Cayuga County Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci announced that Tyler Hulslander, 27, of Cortland, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges including burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Hulslander was arrested in January 2021, when police checking on a reported trespassing in the town of Genoa found him behind the wheel of a pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Syracuse. The pickup had guns and drugs inside, police said at the time, and a stolen ATV in the back.

Hulslander was later tied to a burglary and theft at a hunting lodge, and the theft of two trailers and a total of seven snowmobiles from multiple locations, including the town of Venice. Prosecutors said the crime spree began on Dec. 8, 2021.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police, were ultimately able to locate and recover four snowmobiles and both of the stolen trailers.

The DA's office said that Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina handled the prosecution, and Hulslander is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2023 to six years in prison and three years of post-release supervision. He will also be ordered to pay restitution to the victims for any damaged or unrecovered property.

A second suspect, Amy Graham, 49, of the Chenango County town of Pitcher, was arrested in August and charged with felony grand larceny.