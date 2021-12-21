Cayuga County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter in overdose death

Tapangah Becker tried to address the man about to be sentenced in the overdose death of her father, but could not get the words out. With help from her mother, the message still got delivered.

Michael J. Chapman, 32, of 2539 Sittser Road, Throop, was in front of Judge Mark Fandrich for sentencing in Cayuga County Court Tuesday. Chapman pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, for selling heroin laced with fentanyl that resulted in the death of Matthew Becker, 35, in January.

Tapangah, 14, with a piece of paper in her hands, started to read her statement to Chapman, but began crying. Tapangah's mother, Ashley Miles, stepped in to help, reading her daughter's words.

"You took away my dad's ability to take care of me and my family," Miles said on behalf of her daughter. Tapangah wrote that Matthew will never be able to teach her to play the guitar or see her graduate.

She said Chapman knew "what you were doing was wrong," that Matthew trusted Chapman but Chapman "did it anyway."

Five people, including Matthew's parents, Donald and Lisa, were in court with Tapangah and Miles. Fandrich expressed condolences after Miles was finished speaking.

In addition to being sentenced for the manslaughter charge, Chapman was also facing five counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, which are class B felonies, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, also a class B felony.

Cayuga County Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci noted Chapman sold heroin laced with a fentanyl compound to an undercover agent of the New York State Police, and when a search warrant was executed at Chapman's home, heroin laced with fentanyl was discovered.

Rome Canzano, Chapman's attorney, said his client expressed regret for his actions.

"It is my sincere hope that this case is not only a lesson to Mr. Chapman, but to the public," Canzano said.

Given an opportunity to speak on his own behalf, Chapman said he was "truly sorry" for what happened to Matthew. Chapman also lamented that his addiction harmed Matthew's family in addition to his own.

"I'm just truly sorry. I feel horrible for you guys," Chapman said.

Before announcing his decision, Leone noted that several letters supporting Chapman had been sent in.

For the manslaughter charge, Chapman was sentenced to three to nine years in prison. For the other six counts, Chapman was sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by two years of post-release supervision. The sentences will run concurrently.

Several people in the courtroom appeared to be there in support of Chapman. As he was about to be led away in hands cuffs, someone got up and said "Mike, we love you. God loves you. It'll be OK." Another person said "I love you" to Chapman as he was going out the door.

Grome Antonacci said in a press release issued later Tuesday that the case marked the first time in Cayuga County that an admitted drug dealer was criminally convicted for causing an overdose death.

“Nearly one year ago, Matthew Becker’s life ended abruptly after ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl sold to him by this defendant," Grome Antonacci, said in the release. "An overdose death affects more than just the victim; it affects those left behind and the community as a whole. The family members of Matthew Becker stood strong today and voiced the pain caused by this defendant.”

Grome Antonacci said Chapman "was on notice that the drugs he possessed and sold contained both heroin and fentanyl. Despite this knowledge, he did not stop selling that product, which is the epitome of recklessness. Part of our strategy in addressing the opioid epidemic is to target drug dealers who are causing fatal overdoses in our communities and hold them accountable for their actions. I strongly urge friends and family members of opiate overdose victims to reach out to their local legislators and push for legislation that will make it easier to prosecute those who bring these lethal drugs into our communities. I commend the thorough investigation conducted by the Auburn Police Department, as well as the investigation into the narcotic sales by members of the New York State Police. We will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to bring justice in these cases.”

