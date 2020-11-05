Cayuga County fugitive found running Tennessee pizza shop under fake name

A former Owasco man who was facing three years in prison on weapons charges jumped bail, moved to Tennessee and opened up a pizzeria under an assumed name, police said.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said that Anthony Ranauro, 34, formerly of 7133 Owasco Road, was captured Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ranauro was arrested in May 2019 after an investigation found that he had been placing orders to an international company for fake identification documents, which led to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms discovering that Ranauro had also been ordering weapon parts through the mail.

A search of his home revealed multiple illegally possessed handguns, rifles and high capacity ammunition magazines, and some of the weapons had been built with parts lacking serial numbers, making them nearly impossible to trace.

Ranauro, who was employed at the time as an unarmed guard for a private security company, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}