 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County investigators assisting in Seneca County homicide case
alert
CRIME

Cayuga County investigators assisting in Seneca County homicide case

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

An active homicide investigation in the village of Waterloo could be connected with an incident Friday morning in Cayuga County.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck confirmed that investigators from his office are assisting the Waterloo Police Department and the New York State Police on a homicide investigation.

The sheriff said his office is also investigating a "stabbing assault" in Montezuma that may be related to the case in Seneca County. 

State police issued a press release Friday afternoon saying the investigation in Waterloo is taking place on West Street, and that further information would be released later.

Crime Scene
Deposit Photos
0
0
0
1
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look at politics of the U.S. Supreme Court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News