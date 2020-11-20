Cayuga County investigators assisting in Seneca County homicide case

An active homicide investigation in the village of Waterloo could be connected with an incident Friday morning in Cayuga County.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck confirmed that investigators from his office are assisting the Waterloo Police Department and the New York State Police on a homicide investigation.

The sheriff said his office is also investigating a "stabbing assault" in Montezuma that may be related to the case in Seneca County.

State police issued a press release Friday afternoon saying the investigation in Waterloo is taking place on West Street, and that further information would be released later.

