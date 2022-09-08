Cayuga County Jail officer crashes into house, charged with DWI

An off-duty Cayuga County Jail supervisor was charged with driving while intoxicated and taken to a Syracuse hospital after crashing a pickup truck into a house in Moravia, the county sheriff said.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said a call came in at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday for a vehicle striking a house at 2203 Route 38A, which is near the Cayuga Correctional Facility. Sheriff Brian Schenck said a vehicle operated by Frederick N. Kuhn, 44, 2641 Jugg St., Moravia, was traveling northbound on Route 38A, left the east side of the road and continued off the roadway until crashing into the residence.

When deputies with the sheriff's office arrived, it appeared based on their observations that Kuhn, a corporal with the custody division of the sheriff's office who was off-duty at the time of the incident, was "under the influence of alcohol," Schenck said.

Kuhn, who was the only person in the pickup truck, was charged with driving while intoxicated-first offense, a misdemeanor, Schenck said. He was also issued tickets for moving from a lane unsafely, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The sheriff said he was limited in what he could say about how the office is handling potential disciplinary action because it is a personnel matter, but did confirm that Kuhn will be placed on administrative leave.

The Moravia Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that it responded to the crash, in which the driver was extricated and brought to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse by the Four Town First Aid Squad. Eighteen department members and four chiefs were at the scene, the fire department said. Kuhn remained in the hospital as of Thursday afternoon, Schenck said.

Dispatchers noted the people in the residence were displaced and American Red Cross was called to assist them. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police and Cayuga County Emergency Management Office, with a collapsed tool trailer, were also at the scene, 911 added.

Schenck said the incident is still under investigation and that anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (315) 253-1179.