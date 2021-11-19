 Skip to main content
PUBLIC SAFETY

Cayuga County Jail open house aimed at potential custody officers

  • Updated
Jail Recruitment 1.JPG

Sgt. Joe Marventano shows candidates the processing room during a tour of the Cayuga County Jail during a recent open house to recruit custody officers.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office hosted about a dozen potential employees in its custody division this week as part of a series of open houses planned over the next several months.

Sheriff Brian Schenck said his office plans to hold monthly open houses geared toward potential job candidates, helping them learn more about the positions and prepare for entry level exams and physical agility tests.

"We are starting with the Custody Officer position but hope to expand to all positions within the Sheriff’s Office in the future," he said, noting that there won't be an open house in December but he's hoping to have them each month after that.

On Thursday, people interested in the sheriff's office's custody officer opening took a tour of the jail facility on County House Road in Sennett and learned about what the job entails.

Jail Recruitment 2.JPG

Representatives from the sheriff's office answer questions during an open house for custody officer recruits at the Cayuga County Jail.
Jail Recruitment 3.JPG

Candidates tour the Cayuga County Jail during a recent open house to recruit custody officers.
