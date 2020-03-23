Cayuga County Jail screening new inmates, limiting staff due to coronavirus

Essential employees like custody staff, administrators who oversee custody and a mental health counselor who addresses the needs of inmates are still reporting to the jail, but trying to limit their time there. Employees with a contractor called Trinity Services, which provides inmate meals at the jail, are also coming into the building to cook.

Meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and the behavioral criminal justice program called Thinking For a Change and educational programs that usually take place in the Public Safety Building have been suspended until further notice.

Officials are also trying to spread inmates out depending on where they are within the different layouts within the jail, like the open pod and dorm area where inmates are held together.

Schenck said they are "constantly planning" strategies to prevent the spread of the virus into the Sennett facility at 7445 County House Road. But they’re also working on a plan for quarantine if any inmate presents with signs of illness.