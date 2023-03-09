AUBURN — A former carnival worker convicted of raping and tying up a woman in Auburn nearly 20 years ago has been designated as a Level 3 sexually violent offender in Cayuga County Court, days before his release.

Scott Barrieau, 53, formerly of Arundel, Maine, was given that risk level by Judge Thomas Leone in court Thursday. A Level 3 designation indicates a "high risk of repeat offense and a threat to public safety exists," according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Barrieau, a former carnival worker, pleaded guilty in court in January 2004 to first-degree rape and first-degree robbery, both class B felonies, second-degree robbery, a class C felony, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class E felony. He was sentenced to a prison term ranging from 19 2/3 to 23 years, and now is scheduled for a conditional release.

During his assessment Thursday, Barrieau's attorney, Norm Chirco, argued against the Level 3 determination, challenging the claim that Barrieau had been a stranger to the attacked woman before the assault. Chirco noted Barrieau said he had known the victim "for a period of time." But Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano said the woman maintained at the time that she hadn't known Barrieau. Later, De Stefano called the defendant "extraordinarily violent."

Leone ultimately designated Barrieau as a Level 3 sex offender and a sexually violent offender.

According to The Citizen archives, the Auburn Police Department responded to a report of robbery and sexual assault at the bar Mac's Tavern on State Street, which no longer exists, in early July 2003. The woman, a female bartender who had worked at the bar, told police upon their arrival that Barrieau, the only patron in the establishment at the time, grabbed her from behind, pulled her to the floor and then dragged her to a back storage room. The woman said Barrieau tied her up and sexually assaulted her, and she was eventually able to free herself and call for help. He was also accused of taking $282 from the bar's cash register.

De Stefano said Thursday after court Barrieau tied up the woman, "bound and gagged her, put a rope around her throat, choked her, raped her, anally sodomized her, causing her physical injury. Brutal, brutal, brutal sexual assault."

"This is every woman's worst nightmare," she later said of Barrieau's attack. "Honestly, that's kind of all I can say, it's every woman's worst nightmare."

Barrieau is currently set for a conditional release March 13, De Stefano said. State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision show he is currently in custody at Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome.