Cayuga County judge denies bail to man accused of leading police on high-speed chase

A Wayne County man facing weapon and drug charges stemming from a case in which he allegedly fled from Auburn police was denied bail in Cayuga County Court Tuesday.
William B. Collier III, 40, of 1438 Van Dyne Spoor Road, Savannah, is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail serving a sentence on unrelated crimes.
He was arraigned in court virtually in front of Judge Mark Fandrich on charges of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; second-degree possession of a firearm, a class C felony; two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon, class D felonies; as well as four misdemeanors.
Rome Canzano, Collier's attorney, entered "not guilty" pleas for all of the charges, but said he would like "reasonable bail to be set in this case such that he may get credit upon the expiration of his sentence, it doesn't otherwise appear that we're going to be able to try this case any time within the next six or eight months." Canzano also asked for a pretrial conference in around 30 days.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann argued for Collier to be remanded or receive "high bail" and mentioned Collier's "high speed chase through the city of Auburn" last year. Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said in April that an officer tried to pull Collier over after seeing him drive way the wrong way down a one-way street. Anthony said the vehicle Collier was driving hit a tree near Eastern Parkway, and officers discovered a loaded 9-mm pistol, fentanyl compound substance, cutting agent and scale in the car. Budelmann also mentioned various charges Collier had in the past.
Fandrich said Tuesday he would remand Collier to the Wayne County Jail, telling Canzano "I'd be very happy to reconsider bail upon your written motion." A pretrial conference is set for Feb. 23.
Also in court
• A bench warrant was issued for a man who did not appear in court Tuesday.
Kenneth R. Scott Jr., did not attend a virtual arraignment in front of Fandrich. Fandrich said that Thomas Turturro, Scott's attorney, said a bench warrant was issued for Scott out of Auburn City Court and that despite representing Scott for months, Turturro has not been able to contact him.
Budelmann said Scott was caught in May hiding in a field behind a house on the corner of Experimental and Genesee Street roads. He was charged then with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery, both class B felonies; one count of second-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree burglary, all class C felonies, and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.
"He had gone into the house with what appeared to be a handgun to commit a burglary," Budelmann said. He also asked that a warrant be issued for Scott.
Fandrich opted to issue a warrant for Scott.
