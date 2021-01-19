Cayuga County judge denies bail to man accused of leading police on high-speed chase

A Wayne County man facing weapon and drug charges stemming from a case in which he allegedly fled from Auburn police was denied bail in Cayuga County Court Tuesday.

William B. Collier III, 40, of 1438 Van Dyne Spoor Road, Savannah, is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail serving a sentence on unrelated crimes.

He was arraigned in court virtually in front of Judge Mark Fandrich on charges of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; second-degree possession of a firearm, a class C felony; two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon, class D felonies; as well as four misdemeanors.

Rome Canzano, Collier's attorney, entered "not guilty" pleas for all of the charges, but said he would like "reasonable bail to be set in this case such that he may get credit upon the expiration of his sentence, it doesn't otherwise appear that we're going to be able to try this case any time within the next six or eight months." Canzano also asked for a pretrial conference in around 30 days.