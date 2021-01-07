Cayuga County judge denies drug dealer's request for 10th sentencing delay

Budelmann said he doesn't believe any of Williams' charges are "qualifying or eligible offenses" for bail under the state's bail reform laws. Budelmann said Williams has two prior felony convictions, one of which is considered a violent felony. Tamburo also noted none of the charges were bail qualifying offenses and Williams is doing a parole bid.

"When he finishes his parole bid, he'll be in the community, he's got a family here, he has a job, he's not planning on going anywhere other than defending these charges," Tamburo said.

Leone said he was going to release Williams "because I don't have any other option, to be quite honest with you" due to the bail laws, but he will have to report to the Cayuga County pre-trial release program within 24 hours of his release from the jail, or he would be violating his release condition. In that case, Leone continued, he would issue a bench warrant for Williams, who would be jailed for contempt of court.