Cayuga County Judge Fandrich won't run for re-election

Cayuga County Surrogate Judge Mark Fandrich will not seek a third term on the bench this year.

Fandrich announced Tuesday that he's decided against running for reelection for the 10-year term, which he would not have been able to complete because of the state's mandatory retirement law for state judges. Fandrich said he will be turning 67 at the end of his current term this year, and mandatory retirement age in New York is 70.

In Cayuga County, the elected surrogate judge also serves as a "multi-bench" judge in the county, handling Cayuga County criminal and family court matters along with state Supreme Court cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Cayuga County as judge," Fandrich said in a press release. "Serving as a multi-bench judge, I have handled matters ranging from adoptions to murders. The work has been challenging and rewarding.”

Fandrich won his first judicial race in 2001, replacing former Judge Robert Contiguglia, who retired that year. He won a second term in 2011 running unopposed and as the endorsed candidate for all of the major political parties. He had prior elected office experience as an Auburn city councilor from 1990 to 1994. Prior to running for judge, he served as Cayuga County Republican Committee chair.