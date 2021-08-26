Cayuga County judge rebukes DA, defense lawyer for courtroom 'bickering'

An argument in Cayuga County Court between the district attorney and a defense lawyer last week prompted the judge to briefly impose financial sanctions against them before changing his mind.
According to a court transcript obtained by The Citizen, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann and defense attorney Rome Canzano got into a verbal dispute during a conference for a criminal case on Aug. 19. Judge Thomas Leone was presiding over the matter.
Budelmann said a defendant was not expressing remorse and minimizing his responsibility in a child sex abuse case. Canzano, who worked as an assistant district attorney at the county district attorney's office for four years before becoming a defense lawyer in 2012, was representing the defendant and argued that his client knew that what he was doing was illegal and inappropriate and had accepted responsibility.
That led to the following exchange, according to the transcript:
MR. CANZANO: I understand and appreciate that he hasn't accepted responsibility to the extent that the DA requires. But, frankly, nobody ever lives up to what the DA requires or —
MR. BUDELMANN: Objection.
MR. CANZANO: This is another, you know, example of that.
MR. BUDELMANN: Mr. Canzano is —
THE COURT: Mr. Budelmann, I'll give you a chance to speak. Please, just sit tight for one second. Go ahead.
MR. CANZANO: So —
MR. BUDLEMANN: I will speak.
MR. CANZANO: — Judge, I, am I supposed to address that childish behavior? I mean I'm exhausted with this.
MR. BUDELMANN: Object again.
That back-and-forth drew Leone's ire.
"I'm so damn sick and tired of you two bickering back and forth every time you're in this goddamn courtroom," he said. "It's going to stop, and it's going to stop really quick. I'm going to start sanctioning people. ... If you guys interrupt one another again, I'm going to hold you in contempt, and I'm going to sanction you. And I'm serious. I am so goddamn sick and tired of losing control of this courtroom with you two and your antics. It stops today."
After Canzano finished speaking about the case, Budelmann addressed the court and another heated exchange followed, according to the transcript:
MR. BUDELMANN: Thank you, judge. First, I want to respond to the personal attack on myself. And I would like a copy of the transcript. Mr. Canzano has no purpose in bringing this personal. I've not bickered with him. He's bringing it personal. I am not. The fact he was fired from my office for not —
MR. CANZANO: Objection, judge.
THE COURT: Okay. Okay.
The transcript then notes that a "loud exchange of words were had between Mr. Budelmann and Mr. Canzano at the same time, making it unintelligible."
Leone then issued financial sanctions to both lawyers.
"You know what, stop it," Leone said. "Mr Canzano, hundred dollars. Mr. Budelmann, hundred dollars. I'm sanctioning both of you. Sanctioning both of you, I said I wasn't going to allow this to happen."
Budelmann then said he wanted to finish his comments, that he was responding to what Canzano said, and that he didn't feel he had done anything to warrant a sanction. Leone asked Canzano if he had mentioned "being fired" earlier. Canazano said he hadn't and that he wasn't fired from Budelmann's office. Budelmann said he had been responding to Canzano's comments about people living up to Budelmann's expectations.
The district attorney returned to talking about the legal case on the docket. When he finished, Canzano then asked if he could respond to earlier comments, saying he needed to address Budelmann's "slander and his inaccurate comments yet again about me personally."
"You know, I don't care about the two of you," Leone said. "You two can go out in the parking lot and argue all you want. You're not going to do it here."
The two attorneys reiterated their beliefs that the other one brought personal attacks into the courtroom. After the lawyers could not reach an agreement on how to proceed in the case before them, Leone decided to adjourn the matter.
And as he wrapped up, he told Budelmann and Canzano that he would not be pursuing the $100 sanctions he had issued from the bench a few minutes earlier.
"Gentlemen, um, for some reason, the two of you can get my dander up," Leone said, noting he would take a two-minute break before resuming that day's calendar.
The unusual courtroom rebuke happened as Budelmann is running for the Cayuga County surrogate judge seat that's being vacated this year by retiring Judge Mark Fandrich. Canzano is working with the campaign committee for Budelmann's opponent, defense attorney Ben Susman.
