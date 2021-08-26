Cayuga County judge rebukes DA, defense lawyer for courtroom 'bickering'

MR. CANZANO: Objection, judge.

THE COURT: Okay. Okay.

The transcript then notes that a "loud exchange of words were had between Mr. Budelmann and Mr. Canzano at the same time, making it unintelligible."

Leone then issued financial sanctions to both lawyers.

"You know what, stop it," Leone said. "Mr Canzano, hundred dollars. Mr. Budelmann, hundred dollars. I'm sanctioning both of you. Sanctioning both of you, I said I wasn't going to allow this to happen."

Budelmann then said he wanted to finish his comments, that he was responding to what Canzano said, and that he didn't feel he had done anything to warrant a sanction. Leone asked Canzano if he had mentioned "being fired" earlier. Canazano said he hadn't and that he wasn't fired from Budelmann's office. Budelmann said he had been responding to Canzano's comments about people living up to Budelmann's expectations.

The district attorney returned to talking about the legal case on the docket. When he finished, Canzano then asked if he could respond to earlier comments, saying he needed to address Budelmann's "slander and his inaccurate comments yet again about me personally."