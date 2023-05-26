Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An Auburn man who prosecutors said stabbed a bar security guard last year was found guilty of assault in Cayuga County Court Thursday.

Following a four-day jury trial, Gregory Jordan, 40, was found guilty of second-degree assault, a class D felony, but was acquitted of second-degree attempted murder, a felony. A news release from the Cayuga County District's Attorney's Office said the jury returned the guilty verdict after reviewing evidence such as officer testimony and photographs.

A call for a stabbing at Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., came in at 2:20 a.m. May 29, 2022, and the suspect was later identified as Jordan, the Auburn Police Department said. A security guard was found bleeding from his neck when officers arrived at the bar and the man was taken to Auburn Community Hospital for a non-life threatening injury. The release said testimony at the trial established Jordan "sliced the victim in the neck causing a stab wound more than three inches in length."

Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci told The Citizen that Jordan "hit an artery, but not a major artery" and the victim testified during the trial.

Jordan faces a maximum determinate term of seven years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision, the release said. He is currently set to be sentenced before visiting Judge Barry L. Porsch, out of Seneca County, on July 31.

“We commend the members of the jury for the time and consideration they gave listening to and reviewing the evidence throughout the trial," Grome Antonacci said in the release. "We hope that this conviction and ultimate sentence will provide the victim and his family a sense of justice and closure.”