Cayuga County law enforcement leaders announce public 'coffee hours'

The heads of three different law enforcement agencies in Cayuga County will take part in upcoming community outreach events.

Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and Auburn Police Chief James Slayton are set to be present at two Community Public Safety Coffee Hour events, a joint news release said. Members of the public will have opportunities to talk to Slayton, Schenck and Grome Antonacci about topics related to public safety.

The first upcoming event will run from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Historic Grounds Coffee, 83 Genesee St., Auburn. The second gathering is set for 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Arnold's Family Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

The Auburn Police Department and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office have held similar community outreach events over coffee in recent years, but these will be the first such events where three top Cayuga County law enforcement leaders — the sheriff, the district attorney and and the Auburn chief — will be together for an open-house format.

Any interested community member can join in the events. They will not have any formal agendas, the news release said.

"Please feel free to join us and provide feedback that will help us all make Cayuga County and the City of Auburn a safer place for all to enjoy," the news release said.

