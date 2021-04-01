Cayuga County law enforcement leaders object to marijuana legalization

The leaders of two major Cayuga County law enforcement agencies do not support the legalization of marijuana in New York state.
Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck are voicing concerns about the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it into law Wednesday.
Under the law, New Yorkers 21 and older can now possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana and use it in private or in public. Convictions for marijuana crimes that no longer exist will be expunged, and people with such convictions will be among those given priority for licenses to grow and sell the drug, which will be permitted beginning April 1, 2022. New York is the 16th state to legalize the drug.
Both Butler and Schenck object to the law because they believe it will negatively impact public safety. One of the biggest concerns they shared with The Citizen is people driving under the influence of marijuana, thereby increasing motor vehicle accidents. Both leaders also expect that more of their officers will need to become certified drug recognition experts so they can assess the amount of marijuana in a driver's system the way they do alcohol. Auburn currently has just one certified drug recognition expert, Butler said, as certification requires substantial time and money. The law will provide help, however, as it asks the state Department of Health to lead research that will inform the development of rules and technologies for testing marijuana in drivers.
The impact of legalized marijuana on public safety could be much greater when it comes to youth, Butler and Schenck continued. Though the new law includes a "robust public health and education campaign" that will be funded by taxes on marijuana sales, the Auburn police chief believes legalization could contribute to the opioid epidemic that has plagued Cayuga County over the last decade.
"It is my opinion that a majority of those who are currently in the throes of addiction or who we unfortunately lost to an overdose began with alcohol and marijuana use," he said.
One part of the new law that directly affects law enforcement is a clause that prohibits them from citing the smell of marijuana to justify searching vehicles. The longtime practice has been criticized, and challenged in New York state courts, because of how hard it is to disprove and how frequently officers used it, particularly during stops of people who are Black or Hispanic.
Butler and Schenck said they believe the clause will make it more difficult to enforce traffic laws involving drivers under the influence. The smell of recently burnt marijuana is different from raw marijuana, Butler said, and Schenck added that the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office regularly found drugs, guns and stolen property during searches prompted by the alleged smell of marijuana.
The law enforcement leaders see some positives in the law. Those with health problems who don't qualify for medical marijuana will be helped, Schenck said, while Butler pointed to the revenue that sales will generate for local governments. Still, the chief would have preferred to see the state work with municipalities to prepare to implement the law, which he felt has been inevitable since Cuomo's attempt to pass it in 2019. Instead, Butler believes, the law was passed with only that revenue in mind. As a result, the city of Auburn is already fielding questions about legal marijuana, adding to its workload. Butler expects that will continue until the city decides whether to opt out of allowing retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licenses. Municipalities have until the end of 2021 to do so.
Whatever Auburn and Cayuga County decide, Schenck hopes local marijuana users take responsibility by not driving under its influence, sharing it with children, or using it around them or adults who want to avoid contact with the drug. So long as another person isn't negatively affected, the sheriff said, using marijuana is now a personal choice and therefore no one else's business.
Butler, similarly, accepts the new reality that marijuana use is legal in his jurisdiction.
"As a law enforcement professional I cannot support this type of legislation ... as it in my opinion will not add to the quality of life for our residents and will only create more challenges," he said. "However, and as noted because we are professional law enforcement officers, we recognize and respect the laws as passed."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.