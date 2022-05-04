 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAYUGA COUNTY

Cayuga County law enforcement leaders to hold Weedsport outreach event

  • Updated
Coffee With Cops 1

Auburn Police Department Chief James Slayton, left, APD Deputy Chief Roger Anthony, center, and Cayuga County Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci, right, take part in a Cayuga County law enforcement coffee hour  at Historic Grounds Coffee in Auburn on Tuesday, April 19. The coffee hours are a chance for residents to meet informally with law enforcement leaders to discuss public safety topics.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Leaders of multiple Cayuga County law enforcement agencies are coming to together to meet with community members over coffee in Weedsport. 

Weedsport Police Chief Greg Gilfus, Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck are set to speak with interested members of the public at a community coffee hour event from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Arnold's Family Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, a joint news release said. 

Any community members will be able to participate in speaking informally with law enforcement about topics related to public safety, and the event will not have a formal agenda. A similar event was held in Auburn last month.

"Please feel free to join us and provide feedback that will help us all make Cayuga County and the village of Weedsport a safer place for all to enjoy," the news release said. 

