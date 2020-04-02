Cayuga County law enforcement say bail reform shouldn't be a state budget matter

The state budget for 2020-21 was finalized by the New York Legislature on Thursday, and with it came a number of changes to the criminal justice reforms approved in 2019 that eliminated cash bail for all misdemeanors and non-violent felony defendants.
Following public outcry, part of the new state budget makes exceptions that allow judges to place bail for charges like promoting the sexual performance of a child, vehicular assault, bail jumping or a crime that would constitute the defendant as a persistent violent felony offender. Crimes involving loss of life that weren't eligible for bail under the law approved last year, such as vehicular manslaughter, are also now bail eligible.
Since the original reforms went into effect on Jan. 1, prosecutors were also mandated to turn over discovery materials 15 days after a defendant's arraignment. It was a timeline Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann has said his office is drastically understaffed to take on.
These timelines are also lengthened in the new budget. Prosecutors would have 20 days to give relevant discovery materials to defense counsel, if a defendant is incarcerated, and 35 days if the defendant is free.
But Cayuga County law enforcement leaders say adjustments to bail and discovery shouldn't have been part of a budgetary conversation at all. Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said the reforms adopted a year ago lacked necessary input from local criminal justice officials. And they were concerned the same mistake was repeated this year.
The topic should be researched and reviewed with input from law enforcement, prosecutors and advocates "outside a budget process," Schenck said in an emailed statement.
He does feel the changes approved this week are a step in the right direction but thinks there's still a middle ground to be found.
"We can only do it if everyone in the criminal justice community and Legislature have the opportunity to provide input and work together," Schenck said.
Butler called the lack of input from law enforcement frustrating, "especially when we as a collective profession are now fighting a public health crisis."
He added that law enforcement professionals want to be part of the process to pass "actual common sense reforms" to better address public safety and rights of the accused, but he also doesn't think the budget is the right place for that to be hashed out.
A coalition of the state's three defender organizations objected to the revision of the reforms, describing it as a repeal of the original reforms and saying it would increase the number of people in jails and prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"The governor's proposal would reverse course and, instead, increase pre-trial incarceration rates and exacerbate the racial disparities that existed prior to the reforms," the organizations wrote in a news release.
They also expressed concern that defendants presumption of innocence would be threatened by language in the legislation allowing judges more discretion to determine "dangerousness" of a defendant based on the facts of the case.
But New Yorkers United for Justice — another coalition of agencies, including the New York Urban League and Brennan Center for Justice — described the adjustments a "measured result."
"We continue to support an iterative legislative process that strengthens our laws over time. The adjustments made to pretrial reforms are reflective of that process," Khalil Cumberbatch, the coalition's chief strategist, said in a news release.
Like the defenders' coalition, the Brooklyn-based Center for Community Alternatives Director Katie Schaffer described the changes not as improvements but measures that will greatly increase the population of people incarcerated prior to the resolution of their cases.
"These rollbacks will not pacify critics who care little for the lives of Black, brown and poor New Yorkers and who will not be sated until they see even greater numbers of New Yorkers locked up before trial," Schaffer wrote in a release.
In his statement, Schenck pointed to giving judges more discretion as a positive move.
"Every case is unique. It is a judge's job to balance the rights of the accused with public safety interests, not a small group in Albany proposing a budget," he said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.