Cayuga County law enforcement say bail reform shouldn't be a state budget matter

These timelines are also lengthened in the new budget. Prosecutors would have 20 days to give relevant discovery materials to defense counsel, if a defendant is incarcerated, and 35 days if the defendant is free.

But Cayuga County law enforcement leaders say adjustments to bail and discovery shouldn't have been part of a budgetary conversation at all. Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said the reforms adopted a year ago lacked necessary input from local criminal justice officials. And they were concerned the same mistake was repeated this year.

The topic should be researched and reviewed with input from law enforcement, prosecutors and advocates "outside a budget process," Schenck said in an emailed statement.

He does feel the changes approved this week are a step in the right direction but thinks there's still a middle ground to be found.

"We can only do it if everyone in the criminal justice community and Legislature have the opportunity to provide input and work together," Schenck said.

Butler called the lack of input from law enforcement frustrating, "especially when we as a collective profession are now fighting a public health crisis."