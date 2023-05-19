AUBURN — A Brutus man whom prosecutors said essentially tried to cut off another man's head with a machete rejected a plea offer in Cayuga County Court Thursday.

Christopher M. Laframboise, 39, with a previously listed address of 2919 E. Brutus St. Road, was before Judge Thomas Leone for a conference. Laframboise is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, both class B felonies.

The New York State Police previously said Laframboise attacked and seriously injured a person at the victim's home on Pople Road in the town of Victory Feb. 6. Troopers said the defendant was arrested shortly afterward in a traffic stop on Egypt Road in the town of Conquest.

On Thursday, Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina offered a plea deal for Laframboise to plead guilty to the attempted murder count, with an agreed-upon sentence of 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision plus orders of protection for the victim and his family. The plea offer was not accepted Thursday.

A May 17 letter from Valdina to Laframboise's attorney, Eric Smith, about the plea offer includes a timeline of the case that "establishes that the defendant committed a premeditated attack."

The letter said that on Jan. 19, Laframboise was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass in a different case in which he allegedly entered the home of a woman in Port Byron and left two bags of candy and "several cans of Silly String."

"The defendant told the deputies that he was meeting a woman in the house for sex; the female homeowner did not even know the defendant," Valdina said in the letter.

That same day, after Laframboise was arrested, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office secured nine long guns from his residence. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the letter said, as his possession of the weapons was illegal due to a prior endangering the welfare of a child conviction.

Valdina also in said the letter that Laframboise bought a machete at Tractor Supply in Sennett on Feb. 2. After the weapon was found following the alleged Feb. 6 attack, members of the state's forensic investigation unit looked at the machete and determined the weapon had been sharpened based on markings found on the blade.

"In other words, two weeks after having his firearms taken away and four days before the attack, this defendant purchased the weapon and then sharpened it in preparation for his attack on the victim," the letter said.

Laframboise had dinner with the victim and his family at the victim's home Feb. 5, the letter continued, and the victim mentioned he would be leaving for work at 6 a.m. that following morning, so "the defendant believed that the victim would not be at home with his family at that hour the next day." The defendant then went to the victim's house at 6:45 a.m. Feb. 6. The victim had not gone for work that morning and the man's fiancé and two sons were in the building at the time.

"If the victim had gone to work as planned, his family would have been in the home without him when the defendant first arrived," Valdina said in the letter.

Later that day, Laframboise returned to the house around noon. After he was allowed inside and briefly spoke with the victim, Laframboise pulled out the machete "and attacked the victim without warning," the letter said.

At Laframboise's arraignment in March, Valdina noted the weapon caused a laceration and a jaw fracture, which required metal plates to be implanted in the victim's jaw.

"For all intents and purposes, he attempts to cut the victim's head off," Valdina said at the time.

The letter said Laframboise chased the victim in the house with the machete and was calling for the victim's 10-year-old son by his nickname, but the child was at school. Laframboise had "the presence of mind," the letter said, to flee from the home when the victim pointed a shotgun at him, also mentioning that the victim's fiancé pointed a pellet pistol at Laframboise. The letter also said Laframboise tossed the machete out of his vehicle and into a swamp, as the weapon was recovered days later.

Valdina mentioned Tuesday that Laframboise struck the left side of the victim's head and neck with the machete, adding that the man has a permanent scar.

"We have no motive in this case, but in my opinion, that makes it more disturbing," Valdina said at one point, adding that he doesn't feel Laframboise should be out in the community. Valdina also noted that the defendant has several previous criminal convictions but Eric Smith, Laframboise's attorney, later said those are all misdemeanors.

Smith said his client has children who are minors and is a "productive member of society." Smith also argued against the attempted murder charge and said he felt the victim's injuries were "nothing I haven't seen before" in assault cases.

"This is not something that warrants 15 years," Smith said at one point.

Noting Laframboise and the man had dinner the night before the alleged attack, Smith said his client and the alleged victim "were good friends."

"He likes the victim a lot," Smith said. Smith previously said his client "maintains his innocence" in this matter.

Valdina said Laframboise "obviously doesn't like the victim," arguing that the defendant tried to cut the victim's head off.

Leone remanded Laframboise back to the Cayuga County Jail. Laframboise's next court date is June 1.