Cayuga County man accused of rape, possession of child pornography

A Sennett man facing a charge of attempted murder has additionally been accused of rape and possession of child pornography.
Jeffrey Murray Jr., 22, of 3031 Turnpike Road, was arrested March 14 after a 28-year-old man was dropped at the emergency room at Auburn Community Hospital with multiple stab wounds. Police at the time said the stabbing occurred near Grover and Steel streets in Auburn and that the victim, who was not identified, was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment.
Murray has been at the Cayuga County Jail since then after being charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, both felonies.
Three days before the Auburn stabbing incident, Murray had been picked up on a warrant by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
The Auburn Police Department on Friday said that Murray was arrested at the jail Wednesday after an investigation found that he had been in possession of numerous pornographic images and a pornographic video of a minor. He was charged with first-degree disseminating incident material to minors, a class D felony; possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony; and third-degree rape, a class E felony.
APD detective Adam Rivers said Friday that the rape charge was connected to the child pornography investigation.
The APD is asking anyone with additional information related to this case contact Rivers at (315) 567-0073 or (315) 253-3231.