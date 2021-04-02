Cayuga County man accused of rape, possession of child pornography

A Sennett man facing a charge of attempted murder has additionally been accused of rape and possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Murray Jr., 22, of 3031 Turnpike Road, was arrested March 14 after a 28-year-old man was dropped at the emergency room at Auburn Community Hospital with multiple stab wounds. Police at the time said the stabbing occurred near Grover and Steel streets in Auburn and that the victim, who was not identified, was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment.

Murray has been at the Cayuga County Jail since then after being charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, both felonies.

Three days before the Auburn stabbing incident, Murray had been picked up on a warrant by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.