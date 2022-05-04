Cayuga County man accused of stabbing deputy indicted on attempted murder charge

A Cayuga County grand jury has handed up a new indictment against the man charged with stabbing a sheriff’s deputy in 2020.

Luke Gaffney was arraigned in Cayuga County Court Tuesday on charges second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault upon a police officer and first-degree assault. The indictment supersedes an earlier grand jury’s decision to charge Gaffney with just the first-degree assault charge.

All of the charges are class B felonies punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The aggravated assault upon a police officer has a 10-year minimum sentence, compared with five years for the other charges.

Cayuga County Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said she couldn’t discuss the specific reasons for the new charges.

"I sat down and reevaluated all of the evidence and presented it to a new grand jury," Grome Antonacci said Wednesday.

Gaffney was arrested following an incident on Oct. 23, 2020. The sheriff’s office said two deputies and New York State Police trooper attempted to execute a court order to seize firearms belonging to Gaffney, who was 39 at the time, at 6616 Route 90 in the town of Aurelius. The officers found Gaffney at the property and advised him of the court order, but he refused to comply, began fighting with the officers, stabbed a deputy and then retreated to his house. The deputy was rushed to a Syracuse hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Gaffney refused to leave the house and threatened to use his weapons against officers, the sheriff's office said. After a standoff involving several hours of crisis negotiations, he surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

The officers had come to take Gaffney’s firearms because of a court order connected to his arrest earlier that week in which he was charged with third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief for an incident involving a man in a relationship with Gaffney’s ex-wife.

That case against Gaffney was resolved last fall with an adjournment in contemplation of a dismissal that included a protection order for the victim.

Gaffney served about 11 months in jail before posting bail of $200,000 bond in September in the case involving the sheriff’s deputy. He remains free on that bail following this week’s arraignment.

His attorneys could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

