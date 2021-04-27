Cayuga County man admits to raping underage girl

AUBURN — A man in Cayuga County Court Tuesday pleaded guilty to raping an underage girl.
Elliot L. Felko, 23, whose last known address was 2456 Salt Road, Summerhill, was in front of Judge Mark Fandrich Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with second-degree rape, a Class D felony.
Felko's attorney, Joseph Centra, said his client had been abused at a young age until he was adopted so "he had some troubles," noting Felko's counselors have said he has the mentality of about a 15 year old. Centra added that if Felko is sentenced, he would accept responsibility.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Felko raped an underage girl by knifepoint in October 2019.
Fandrich said "the facts of this case are very difficult," saying the girl had become depressed and attempted self harm. The judge added that he felt it was "tragic she had to undergo this against her." Fandrich also noted Felko's background, but Fandrich said he felt he had a responsibility to keep the community safe "from further transgressions."
If Felko pleaded guilty, Fandrich continued, he would be willing to sentence Felko to two years in state prison and 10 years of post-release supervision. Felko pleaded guilty, and he will also have to register as a sex offender. His sentencing date is May 18.
In other news
• An Auburn man admitted to charges involving images of underage girls.
Terry R. Walters, 61, was in front of Fandrich for an arraignment. He was charged with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a Class D felony, and 15 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a Class E felony.
Walters' attorney, J. Justin Woods, said there was an agreement between the defense and the district attorney's office for Walters to plead guilty to one count of both charges in satisfaction of all of the counts.
Walters is expected to be sentenced to six months in the Cayuga County Jail and 10 years probation. His next day in court is July 20.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.