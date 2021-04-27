Cayuga County man admits to raping underage girl

AUBURN — A man in Cayuga County Court Tuesday pleaded guilty to raping an underage girl.

Elliot L. Felko, 23, whose last known address was 2456 Salt Road, Summerhill, was in front of Judge Mark Fandrich Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with second-degree rape, a Class D felony.

Felko's attorney, Joseph Centra, said his client had been abused at a young age until he was adopted so "he had some troubles," noting Felko's counselors have said he has the mentality of about a 15 year old. Centra added that if Felko is sentenced, he would accept responsibility.

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Felko raped an underage girl by knifepoint in October 2019.

Fandrich said "the facts of this case are very difficult," saying the girl had become depressed and attempted self harm. The judge added that he felt it was "tragic she had to undergo this against her." Fandrich also noted Felko's background, but Fandrich said he felt he had a responsibility to keep the community safe "from further transgressions."

If Felko pleaded guilty, Fandrich continued, he would be willing to sentence Felko to two years in state prison and 10 years of post-release supervision. Felko pleaded guilty, and he will also have to register as a sex offender. His sentencing date is May 18.