Cayuga County man charged with assaulting infant

After an investigation spanning nearly a year, a Cayuga County man is facing a violent felony charge in connection with an assault on an infant, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's office Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius said the case stems back to February, when authorities were informed of an infant being brought to Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse. The investigation determined the injuries the child suffered were from "an abusive head trauma, which generally results from violent shaking."

During the investigation, the sheriff's office worked with Cayuga County Social Services Department, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office and dmedical professionals from the children's hospital.

"You never want to get one of these things wrong, so you want to make sure that all your ducks are in a row if you're going to make an arrest, and that's what we've been doing for the better part of 10 months," Cornelius said.

The sheriff's office charged Richard E. Carr, 33, with reckless assault of a child, a class D felony, on Tuesday. Cornelius said Carr, of 3125 Hollister St., Meridian, was arrested without incident at his residence.

Cornelius said Carr "had repeated access to" the alleged victim. The infant has recovered from their injuries, Cornelius said.

Carr was arraigned at Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part Court on Tuesday. Judge William Futrell of Montezuma Town Court set bail at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond, Cornelius said, and Carr later made bail.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

