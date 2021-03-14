Cayuga County man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

A stabbing in Cayuga County led to the arrest of a Sennett man early Sunday, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Officers responded to Auburn Community Hospital Saturday night after a 28-year-old man was dropped at the emergency room with multiple stab wounds. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment.

According to a news release, the stabbing occurred at Grover and Steel streets in Auburn. An investigation identified the suspect as Jeffrey Murray Jr., 22, of 3031 Turnpike Road in Sennett. Murray was located on Grant Avenue in Auburn and arrested by police.

Murray is being held pending arraignment. He has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, both felonies.

The Auburn Police Department is seeking assistance with its investigation. Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Adam Rivers at (315) 567-0073 or (315) 253-3231. All callers can remain anonymous.

Murray is also facing charges for an alleged incident that occurred Friday. He was arrested by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

As of this writing, it's unknown if the incidents are connected.

