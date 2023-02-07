New York State Police charged a Brutus resident with attempted murder in the town of Victory on Monday.

Christopher M. Laframboise, 39, of 2919 E. Brutus St. Road, was arrested shortly after noon and charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault following an incident reported in the town of Victory, according to the state police public information report issued Tuesday.

Additional information from troopers was not immediately available. Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said she could not comment further Tuesday morning because the investigation is in its early stages.

The Cayuga County Jail said Laframboise was arraigned Tuesday morning at Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Court and is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, at the Town of Victory Court.

Laframboise was previously arrested less than a month ago by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. On Jan. 19, he was charged with second-degree trespassing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both Class A misdemeanors.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.