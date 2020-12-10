Cayuga County man gets prison time after burglarizing house to steal chainsaw

Leone addressed Crandall directly, saying he looked at the transcript from Crandall's plea in September and "you seemed fine at that particular time." Leone said he read the pre-sentence report Wednesday, which states Crandall thought he was going to be released and he wouldn't speak to the probation officer when he was putting information together.

"My reading of that was I thought you were confused, that you were referring to some other charges. I think that you're competent, but once again, I'm not there observing you directly," Leone said.

Crandall responded, but Leone said he was having trouble hearing him. Canzano said Crandall said he was alright and he wanted the sentence.

Leone said he was tempted to adjourn the sentencing, but asked to hear from the probation officer, Nick Flanigan, who said Crandall wasn't disrespectful but believed the charges had been dropped.

"Our policy at the probation department, if they feel the charges are dropped or they don't want to talk, we can't ask any further questions, judge, so I wanted you to be aware of why that report ended up the way it did," Flanigan said.