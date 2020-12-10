Cayuga County man gets prison time after burglarizing house to steal chainsaw

A Moravia man will serve prison time for stealing a chainsaw from a house earlier this year.
Charlton Crandall, 44, of 21 Lisas Lane, Moravia, was before Judge Thomas Leone in a virtual Cayuga County Court sentencing on Thursday.
Leone gave Crandall a previously agreed-upon sentence of two to four years in state prison. He had been charged with second-degree burglary of a dwelling, a class C felony. Crandall has a criminal history that includes two felony and five misdemeanor convictions, as well as parole and probation revocations.
Crandall's attorney's, Rome Canzano, said after the sentencing that it was alleged Crandall stole a chainsaw from a home in Locke in January 2020.
Before Leone delivered the sentence, Canzano, who was at the Cayuga County Jail with Crandall for the videoconferenced proceeding, expressed concern about his client's mental competency. Canzano said that according to the pre-sentence investigation report by the Cayuga County Probation Department, Crandall believed the charges against him were dismissed and he was set to be released.
"He indicates that now he will take the two to four (years in prison), when moments ago he indicated that he doesn't understand what's happening, judge, so I'm not sure that we're prepared to appear virtually or to continue with this proceeding at this time," Canzano said.
Leone addressed Crandall directly, saying he looked at the transcript from Crandall's plea in September and "you seemed fine at that particular time." Leone said he read the pre-sentence report Wednesday, which states Crandall thought he was going to be released and he wouldn't speak to the probation officer when he was putting information together.
"My reading of that was I thought you were confused, that you were referring to some other charges. I think that you're competent, but once again, I'm not there observing you directly," Leone said.
Crandall responded, but Leone said he was having trouble hearing him. Canzano said Crandall said he was alright and he wanted the sentence.
Leone said he was tempted to adjourn the sentencing, but asked to hear from the probation officer, Nick Flanigan, who said Crandall wasn't disrespectful but believed the charges had been dropped.
"Our policy at the probation department, if they feel the charges are dropped or they don't want to talk, we can't ask any further questions, judge, so I wanted you to be aware of why that report ended up the way it did," Flanigan said.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said he hadn't received the report so he couldn't comment directly on it. Budelmann said the sentence was a negotiated deal that is "the minimum sentence available," but if the sentence didn't go forward, he asked that Crandall's condition be examined by a "qualified expert."
Leone asked Canzano if he wanted a competency exam. Canzano said his client indicated he wanted to take the sentence and he understood what was happening.
"Based upon his request, I would ask that we moved forward with sentencing," Canzano said.
The sentencing then continued from there.
Also in court
• A 73-year-old Auburn man was given the designation of a level one sex offender, indicating the lowest risk to re-offend.
John Stevens, who previously had a listed address of 83 Fitch Ave., was sentenced in April 2019 to two years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision for second-degree course of sexual conduct with a child, a class D felony. In January of that year, he pleaded to engaging in repeated sexual acts with a child between the ages of 6 and 11.
"The court finds that the people had established facts by clear and convincing evidence which support" the level one assessment Steven had been given, Leone said at the assessment Thursday. The risk level means Stevens is not included on the publicly available sex offender registry, which includes level two and level three offenders.
Leone also said there was "clear and convincing evidence to support the conclusion that the defendant should be designated a sexually violent offender." That designation means that even though Stevens won't be on the publicly available portion of the registry, he will be a registered sex offender for life.
