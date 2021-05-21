Cayuga County man sent to prison for sexual abuse of multiple children

A Port Byron resident who admitted in March to sexually abusing three children was sentenced to more than a decade in prison by a Cayuga County Court judge this week.
William C. Evans III, 37, was arrested in June by New York State Police and charged with a single count of second-degree criminal sex act. At the time, troopers said he subjected a child younger than 15 to sexual acts.
Evans has been in Cayuga County Jail since that arrest. In September, a Cayuga County grand jury indicted him on five charges — first-degree criminal sex act, third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act, which are all felonies, plus two counts of the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child. According to the indictment, those charges stemmed from sexual abuse that started in 2013, when the sex abuse victim was 12, and continued over the next several years.
Evans pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on the indictment, but the criminal investigation later revealed two additional sex abuse victims. After Evans waived his right to a grand jury proceeding related to those cases, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office in early March filed a superior court information charging him with one count of third-degree rape and one count of third-degree criminal sex act. According to court records, Evans sexually abused two children who were 15 at the time, one victim in May 2020 and the other victim in 2019.
Later in March, Evans agreed to a deal in which he pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sex act, third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act.
In a virtual court proceeding on Thursday, Judge Thomas Leone sentenced Evans to 11 years in state prison with 20 years of post-release supervision, plus $1,425 in fees and charges, on the first-degree criminal sex act charge, which is a class B felony. Evan was sentenced to four years in prison with 10 years of post-release supervision on each of the other two charges, which are class E felonies. All of the sentences will run concurrently.
The judge chose to stay with the sentences that were agreed upon by prosecutors and Evans when he pleaded guilty in March. Leone noted that Evans has "taken full responsibility" but also said "these crimes are egregious, to say the least."
The judge also said he would sign orders of protection for the victims.