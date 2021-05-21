Cayuga County man sent to prison for sexual abuse of multiple children

A Port Byron resident who admitted in March to sexually abusing three children was sentenced to more than a decade in prison by a Cayuga County Court judge this week.

William C. Evans III, 37, was arrested in June by New York State Police and charged with a single count of second-degree criminal sex act. At the time, troopers said he subjected a child younger than 15 to sexual acts.

Evans has been in Cayuga County Jail since that arrest. In September, a Cayuga County grand jury indicted him on five charges — first-degree criminal sex act, third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act, which are all felonies, plus two counts of the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child. According to the indictment, those charges stemmed from sexual abuse that started in 2013, when the sex abuse victim was 12, and continued over the next several years.