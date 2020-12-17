Cayuga County sentencing adjourned ninth time for drug dealer

Leone decided that, "against my better judgment," he was going to delay the sentencing until Jan. 7, but noted he was going to "revoke Ms. Heidemann's pre-trial release, for lack of a better term." Leone said Heidemann needs to report to the Cayuga County Jail by 5 p.m. Jan. 6 so she will be in the jail when he sentences her.

"Once again, it's against my better judgement to do this and I hope it doesn't get thrown up in my face later. I hope Nicole stays healthy, she doesn't use, doesn't OD, doesn't die or anything else, and I mean that very seriously," he said.

Leone then addressed Heidemann directly, saying that if she doesn't report to the jail on time, he would issue a bench warrant for her arrest and she would be looking at 16 years in prison — seven years for the fifth-degree sale felony and nine years for the third-degree sale felony, running consecutively.

"Listen, I have some faith in people. Don't let me down on this. If you burn me on this, you're going to be spending a long time in the state prison system," Leone said. "Do you understand that?"

"Yes, sir," Heidemann replied.

