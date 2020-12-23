Cayuga County sheriff: Ex-town supervisor, fugitive since 1997, arrested in Ohio

A former Mentz town supervisor who was been a wanted fugitive from Cayuga County for over 20 years was recently nabbed in Ohio, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

A news release said William L. Jones, 71, formerly of Mentz, was arrested and taken into custody in Ohio earlier this month. Law enforcement had sought Jones since 1997, when he didn't appear for sentencing after he was found guilty of third-degree criminal sale of a firearm, a class E felony, in Cayuga County Court.

In 1996, Jones was arrested for and later convicted of official misconduct, connected to his time serving as the supervisor for the town of Mentz. He was sentenced to one year at the Cayuga County Jail and served eight months, the release said.

He was later charged in a separate incident with criminal sale of a firearm following his refusal to turn in a pistol permit and eight handguns after his permit was suspended by then-Cayuga County Court Judge Peter Corning in connection with the misconduct case. Jones had instead sold the guns. He was convicted on the firearm charge but didn't show up to his sentencing while he was out on $20,000 bail and has been wanted on a warrant since.