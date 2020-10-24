Cayuga County sheriff's deputy stabbed, suspect arrested after standoff

An hours-long standoff in the town of Aurelius has ended and a man who stabbed a Cayuga County sheriff's deputy has been arrested, according to Sheriff Brian Schenck.

Schenck said early Saturday that two deputies and a New York state trooper responded at about 5 p.m. Friday to a residence at 6616 Route 90. They attempted to execute a court order directing an individual to turn over their firearms.

The officers made contact with the person named in the court order. When they notified him of the order, Schenck said he refused to comply and started to fight with officers. During the struggle, the man cut and stabbed one of the deputies.

The suspect retreated into his home. After additional units responded to the scene, a perimeter was set up around the property. Multiple roads in the area were closed Friday evening due to the standoff. A reverse 911 call was made to some residents advising them of the situation.

After several hours, negotiators convinced the suspect to leave his residence. Schenck said he was taken into custody without further incident.

The deputy, whose name wasn't released, was treated for his injuries at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He has been released.