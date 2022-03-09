Cayuga County Sheriff's Office honors fallen veterans with vehicle decals

Names, images and information honoring fallen local military members are now displayed on some Cayuga County Sheriff's Office vehicles as a part of a new program.

The office has teamed up with the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 704 of Cayuga County and chapter members Nick Valenti and Dr. Linda Townsend to begin a new initiative called the Heroes Ride with Us Veterans Recognition Initiative. The effort honors "our local military heroes that gave their lives defending our freedom," a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Beginning this week the backs of eight patrol vehicles have graphics displaying information on a fallen military member, including their names. where they served and when "they made the ultimate sacrifice," the release said.

The graphic displays recognizing the military members were made by graphic design students at Cayuga Onondaga BOCES. The program debuted with a small gathering Tuesday at the BOCES campus in Aurelius.

The people in attendance included the families of Afghanistan War veterans Jerome Bell Jr., who died Sept. 19, 2008, and Patrick A. Devoe II, who died on March 8, 2009.

"Both died defending our freedom in Afghanistan," the news release said.

Also in attendance were Valenti, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and other sheriff's office members, Terry Cuddy, BOCES graphic design and new media instructor, and his students.

“The members of our Sheriff’s Office and I are honored to have the ability to recognize these Cayuga County Veterans through our Heroes Ride With Us Program who died defending our way of life," Schenck said in the news release. "Thank you to everyone that has helped make this recognition initiative possible. To the families of those that we have lost, we thank you for your sacrifice.”

The sheriff's office also thanked the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 704, Auburn Elks Club, and Cayuga County Deputy Sheriff’s Benevolent Association to help fund the project.

The news release also noted that extra funding is needed to expand the undertaking and spotlight more fallen service members. Checks or money orders can be addressed to the Cayuga County Deputy Sheriff’s Benevolent Association, 7445 County House Road, Auburn, NY, 13021. People are asked to note that the donation is for the Heroes Program.

Heroes Ride with Us The following Cayuga County-area fallen military service members are in the first group being honored with decals on sheriff's office vehicles: Edward D. Smith Jr., Vietnam, died March 29, 1972, at age 27 Frank T. Nevidomsky, Vietnam, died March 27, 1968, at age 19 Gary W. Emmett, Vietnam, died March 5, 1966, at age 29 Marc A. Woodworth, Vietnam, died Feb. 14, 1969, at age 20 Patrick A. Devoe II, Afghanistan, died March 8, 2009, at age 27 Sean M. Walsh, Afghanistan, died Nov. 16, 2011, at age 21 Jerome Bell Jr., Afghanistan, died Sept. 19, 2008, at age 29 Frances G. Phillips IV, Afghanistan, died May 4, 2019, at age 28

